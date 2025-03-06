ArtSEA: Amid threats to forests, a Seattle show of endangered birds

Signed on March 1, the mandate for “ Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production ” calls for logging of national forestland and directs the Endangered Species Committee to “streamline” consultation requirements to expedite timber production.



The order conflicts with the Northwest Forest Plan , enacted in 1994 to protect old-growth forests, rivers and endangered species including spotted owls and salmon. Managed by the USDA Forest Service, the plan covers 24.5 million acres of federal land in Wash., Ore. and northwestern Calif. If the new executive order is enforced, it could result in significant habitat loss .

All of which makes the special exhibit currently running at the Burke Museum feel even more relevant. Rare Air: Connecting with Species of Flight (through March 31) combines original paintings of rare and endangered birds, bats, butterflies and bees with specimens from the Burke’s collection to tell the story of how human actions have affected — and sometimes devastated — populations of flying creatures.

Based on the book RARE AIR: Endangered Birds, Bats, Butterflies & Bees (Mountaineers Books, 2023), the show includes colorful and accurate illustrations by Philadelphia-based artist Sarah Kaizar.

For this exhibition, Kaizar also created seven original gouache, pen and ink works based on species found in the Pacific Northwest — including an Anna’s hummingbird (noted for its remarkable urban-adaptation skills) and a charming tufted puffin (endangered and in decline in Washington).

In addition to the lovely artworks, the show offers a refreshingly nuanced perspective on the challenges inherent in managing competing wildlife populations (such as the “family feud” between barred owls and spotted owls) alongside environmental efforts (such as wind turbines that interfere with certain bat species).

“The threats all come back to human activity,” collections manager Jeff Bradley told me when I visited. “But humans are also the solution.”