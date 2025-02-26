The elusive search for Seattle’s early Black history

She sits to the left of center in the photograph, her hair in a bun, her gaze cast downward onto the book in her lap. Various items — a phonograph, a dresser, a mirror, a sports banner and shelves — inhabit the rest of the picture.

The walls are decorated with photo portraits of herself, loved ones and her husband, George Wright. It’s a quiet, pensive glimpse into early Black society in the Emerald City, as seen through the personal space of a young woman.

Born in 1888 in Washington Territory, Gertrude was among the first Black settlers in Seattle. The 1890 census taken just two years after her birth reported a total of 286 Black people living in the city at the time, just 0.67% of the total population.

Her parents, the Harveys, were prominent in the community — her father George was one of the charter members of the First AME Church (he helped construct the Capitol Hill building and his name is still on its cornerstone) and ran an all-Black drama club, the DuBois Dramatic Club (of which Gertrude was a member).

After narrowly escaping the Great Seattle Fire in their downtown home in 1889, George built the family a residence on 29th Avenue in Madison Valley where the Harvey family grew to 10.

A trained pianist and church organist, Gertrude made a name for herself in Seattle history as one of four women in the city’s first Black musicians’ union, the American Federation of Musicians’ Local 458, which at the time helped Black musicians find work.

Though the union’s tenure was brief — 1918 to 1924 — records show that Gertrude was heavily involved in union negotiations and helped keep the organization alive as it splintered due to financial difficulties. Later, she taught piano lessons at The Cornish School (now Cornish College of the Arts) in the mid-’30s, though I couldn’t track down her exact title there.