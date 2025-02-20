ArtSEA: Seattle’s theater scene loses two devoted players

Carlo Scandiuzzi died on February 10 at age 70. The dedicated philanthropist, arts leader and former actor touched so many local groups over such a long time, the ripple effect of his influence is incalculable. (Read his obituary in The Seattle Times.)

I first met Carlo about 25 years ago, through Seattle dance-theater company 33 Fainting Spells — one of many avant-garde arts organizations he helped support over the years. He seemed drawn to artists at the fringe, working with groups like Empty Space Theatre, On the Boards and IndieFlix.

He also served larger nonprofits, including ACT Theatre, which he brought back from the brink of closure as executive director from 2008 - 2016.

Like everyone who met Carlo, I was instantly charmed by his big smile and lovely accent (he was Swiss-Italian and immigrated to the U.S. from Geneva in 1978), and his ebullience about the artistic community. He was truly enthusiastic about performance from punk rock to opera. I always enjoyed bumping into him, noting his impeccable fashion sense and his genuinely warm greeting.

You might say he exuded “a kind of zesty savoir faire you can’t fake.” That’s how Carlo is described in a 2012 Seattle Times profile written by longtime theater writer Misha Berson, who died on Feb. 13. She was 74.

I knew Misha and her writing well, having edited the many arts stories she contributed to Crosscut (now Cascade PBS) over six years. Like Carlo, Misha was driven by her passion for arts — she was a true believer in the power of theater, who was also known for telling it straight when local dramas fell short of their potential.

Misha was a big deal. She was a juror on the Pulitzer Prize committee for drama, among other prestigious theater awards, and worked as theater critic at The Seattle Times for 25 years. I remember feeling a bit intimidated when I started editing her stories in 2018, but her friendly emails and accessible prose soon quelled any nervousness.

She was voracious in her pursuit of performance, with a deep interest in Shakespeare and August Wilson as well as in film, opera and jazz ( she also sang , with her jazz-writer husband Paul Schiavo).

Along with theater previews for Crosscut, Misha wrote engaging stories about the increase in visibility of Black women playwrights , why a new New Deal is needed for arts and Chadwick Boseman’s Seattle connection .



Her last story for me was a hopeful piece about how local theater can survive the challenges that linger post-pandemic. Misha was always eager to write more, to track trends, and most of all to encourage people to get out and experience plays.