ArtSEA: A ceramics show with sharp edges in La Conner

This week the City of Seattle announced our newest Civic Poet : Dujie Tahat.



A joint project of city with the Seattle Public Library and Seattle City of Literature, the two-year post is intended to increase public engagement with poetry and literature.

Known for their poetry slam prowess, as well as three chapbooks, Tahat will follow past Civic Poets Claudia Castro-Luna, Anastacia Renee, Jordan Imani Keith and Shin Yu Pai in developing creative approaches to proliferating poetry.

And in more word-nerd news, the season is awash in new titles by local authors. Just in case for some reason you feel the need to bury your head in a book:

< Elita, by Kirsten Sundberg Lunstrum. This “Nordic noir” novel takes place on two small fictional islands in Puget Sound: Elita and Adela, based on the real-life McNeil Island (which housed a federal penitentiary from 1875 to 1976) and Anderson Island (where about 100 Scandinavians lived in the 1950s).

Lunstrum uses lyrical language in this tale of deeply held secrets, illustrating it with local imagery: “white like the opal skim inside an oyster’s shell;” “the slap and clink of rigging from the nearby work boats — a lonely, vacant kind of sound.”

< Tartufo, by Kira Jane Buxton. From the author of the darkly comic-apocalyptic Hollow Kingdom comes a scent-heavy story set in a tiny Italian town full of quirky characters — most of whom have no idea what lies beneath, in the form of a giant, possibly life-changing truffle.

< The Heart of Winter, by Jonathan Evison. The prolific Northwest novelist strikes a chord with this latest title, set on his home island of Bainbridge. Praised as a poignant and insightful look at a long marriage, the story follows Abe and Ruth Winter, a couple who moved from a bad blind date to 70 years spent together — with all manner of ups and downs in between.

< The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, by Neko Case. “I have never seen a ghost, but I have been haunted,” the Bellingham-raised rocker says early in this memoir. She goes on to share stories of her poverty-stricken, adult-lacking Northwest coming of age, all while reflecting the laughter-through-tears stance of her songwriting.

< The Birth of Seattle Rap, by Novocaine132 (aka Ben Camp). This deeply researched history of Seattle rap was penned by a longtime local music journalist (The Rocket, The Stranger) whose love of the music shines through. Featuring a foreword by the recently deceased DJ Nasty Nes (see below), the book makes clear that grunge wasn’t the only music genre on the rise in 1980s Seattle.

Passages

Photographer and filmmaker Della Chen, 53, was killed by a speeding driver on February 23. Chen’s debut documentary, She Marches in Chinatown , about the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, had been earning acclaim while making the rounds at film festivals.