ArtSEA: Black History Month brings Afrofuturism to the dance floor

Black Hole is one of several new arts events whose arrival is especially well-timed with Black History Month.



Blues for an Alabama Sky (at Seattle Rep though Feb. 23) is lauded playwright Pearl Cleage’s story about what happens when Harlem Renaissance artists are hit with the Great Depression — not to mention racism, economic disparity and a lack of reproductive rights.



“I would like the audience to realize that the folks who lived during the Harlem Renaissance did more than dance and listen to jazz,” director Valerie Curtis-Newton said in an interview with Seattle Rep . “They lived lives much like our lives, full of choices and consequences.”

For another take on choices and consequences, consider I Need Love: The Story of Romance in Rap at the Clock-Out Lounge on Beacon Hill (Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.). Created in conjunction with Seattle writer Charles Mudede and hip-hop scholar Daudi Abe, who recently explored this rich topic in The Stranger, the event will feature live “annotations” by the duo as their song selections are played by DJ Vitamin D. Expect to hear love (and lust) lessons from Missy Elliott, Sir Mix-A-Lot, A Tribe Called Quest, Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J and other legends.

The Jacob Lawrence Gallery on the UW campus is offering two ways to immerse yourself in Black history with the new exhibition Artists and Poets (Feb. 13 - April 19). L.A.-based multimedia artist Cauleen Smith stages her sight/scent/sound installation The Wanda Coleman Songbook , an ode to both the poet as well as Los Angeles. Smith’s videos of her city — beautiful and troubled — are projected on the walls as new songs inspired by Coleman’s poems are played (by visitors) on a record player.

Also on view at Jacob Lawrence: an exploration of Dudley Randall's Broadside Press, which he founded in 1965 in Detroit with the aim of sharing the poetry of the burgeoning Black Arts Movement — including by writers such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Nikki Giovanni and Langston Hughes.