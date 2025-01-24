ArtSEA: Seattle loses powerhouse glass-art pioneer Ginny Ruffner

An indefatigable creative whirlwind — to which her notoriously wild hair seemed to attest — Ruffner hit the Seattle arts scene running when she arrived here from Atlanta in 1985.

Best known for her pioneering glass artwork, in which she perfected and pushed the skill of lampworking (meticulous tool-shaping of molten glass), Ruffner was considered one of the best practitioners in the country and influenced countless other artists.

Her thriving artistic career was almost cut short in 1991, when she was gravely injured in a car accident. She spent six weeks in a coma, at which point doctors advised there was no reason to keep her on the respirator.

Ruffner’s astonishing recovery is chronicled in the 2010 documentary A Not So Still Life ( excerpted here ). She came out of the coma partially paralyzed but undaunted in her artistic pursuits.

“My brain is fine,” she says in the documentary. “I walk funny. I talk slow but so what? I’m still here and still creating.”