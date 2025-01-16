ArtSEA: On the eve of Inauguration Day, a photo essay from Jan. 6

Yes, January 20 is Inauguration Day. Given the circumstances and the setting, it’s hard not to think back to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when insurrectionists attempted to impede the peaceful transition of power.

If there’s any chance you’ve forgotten the chaos and terror of that day, you’ll remember in an instant when viewing the images taken by a Seattle photojournalist who captured the historic moment in Washington, D.C.

Nate Gowdy, who was covering Trump’s “Save America” rally for Rolling Stone that day, ended up in the middle of a mob bent on breaching the Capitol Building. His arresting black-and-white photos reveal a powder keg of people — wearing Trump hats, tactical vests and, yes, a Viking helmet.

“It resembled a high school pep rally gone way wrong,” Gowdy told Crosscut in a 2023 story about his photos . “The adrenaline and the toxic masculinity. The war cries.”