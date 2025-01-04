A $4M makeover awakens Pacific Northwest Ballet’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’

With its reimagined, much-anticipated new production of The Sleeping Beauty (Jan. 31 - Feb. 9), Pacific Northwest Ballet is hoping for something similar: a fairy-tale moment for an arts organization that has spent the past five years working to shake off the pandemic’s hex.

A perennial crowd-pleaser, The Sleeping Beauty has been in PNB’s repertoire for decades. Several years ago, artistic director Peter Boal decided it was time to replace the traditional Western European version — along with the company's well-worn costumes — with something that might be more resonant with contemporary audiences.

He envisioned creating a visual fantasy, something like television’s Game of Thrones.

“If you think about Game of Thrones, its scenic elements, they’re really timeless and placeless, you’re not sure if it’s Mesopotamia or Byzantium,” he says. “And that’s what I wanted, a place that was mythical, where magic happens.”

This week, PNB will unveil Boal’s ambitious new take on The Sleeping Beauty, featuring costumes by Broadway and film designer Paul Tazewell plus a set designed by internationally renowned glass artist and Seattle resident Preston Singletary.

The world premiere staging also boasts a 21st-century reinterpretation of Marius Petipa’s original 19th-century choreography; a plot streamlined from four acts to two; and characters who more closely reflect the perspectives of contemporary audiences than those who watched the ballet’s 1890 premiere in St. Petersburg, Russia.

It’s been a massive undertaking, the biggest and most costly in PNB’s history. With a price tag of more than $4.3 million — for just 11 performances this year — it’s a risky gamble for a nonprofit arts organization still trying to stabilize its finances five years after the COVID pandemic.

Enthusiasm is high inside PNB’s Seattle Center home (“We’re all Sleeping Beauty all the time,” Boal says), but there’s no guarantee the money and time investments will pay off.