Rachel Belle’s cookbook ‘Open Sesame’ is a love letter to tahini

When the pandemic hit, I was a feature reporter at Seattle’s KIRO Radio. While I was still required to report to the newsroom for my shifts, guests were no longer allowed into the building, which kicked off two years of Zoom interviews.

In August 2022 we were finally allowed to welcome guests back into the studio, and the first post-pandemic person I interviewed in real life was Jen Worick, then-publisher of Sasquatch Books. I was working on a story that posed this question: Does checking out books at the library endanger the survival of local, independent bookstores, publishing companies and authors?

Jen and I hit it off immediately, chatting enthusiastically for 30 minutes before I even turned on the mic. Before she left, I hit her with my highly successful, patented second grade method for making friends. I asked, “Do you want to be my friend?” She accepted the offer.

Three months later Jen messaged me, saying she had heard an episode of my podcast Your Last Meal in which I passionately waxed on about my love of tahini (including the importance of using a high-quality brand) and my long journey to finding the perfect hummus recipe that tasted like the one from my childhood. Sasquatch was thinking of making a cookbook focused on sesame, and she asked if I would like to write a proposal.

If Jen and I had done our interview over Zoom, we probably would have exchanged pleasantries, jumped into the interview, hung up and moved on with our lives. Instead, I have a new friend and a new cookbook, Open Sesame, focused on one of my favorite flavors.