Beyond turkey: How people of color in WA make Thanksgiving their own

Rachel Izuagbe said her mom is going to attempt to make stuffing for the first time this Thanksgiving holiday, in addition to serving more traditional dishes.

The Izuagbe family is from Nigeria, but Rachel and her sisters were born and raised in Lacey, Washington. For Thanksgiving holidays, they also eat Nigerian jollof rice, a tomato-based dish that is stirred on the stove first then baked in the oven and served with dodo, or fried plantains; as well as Egusi soup, a savory soup made from ground melon seeds, meat, seafood and vegetables. They recently started to incorporate American foods.

“What’s on TV is not what it’s like on our kitchen table,” Izuagbe said. Her family also serves okro soup, a thick soup made of either meat or seafood with Nigerian spices.

This year, Izuagbe said, she wants to try to make meat pies for her family since she’s been practicing. The dough is filled with turkey, ground beef, carrots and potatoes, but instead of frying them as is traditional, her family bakes the pies.

While some of these dishes are served weekly, like jollof rice, Izuagbe is looking forward to some special holiday treats like suya – Nigerian beef kebabs seasoned with peanut butter and roasted in the oven. She also can’t wait to dig into akara, fried fritters filled with bell peppers or habanero peppers and coated with blended black-eyed peas. They’re savory and crunchy on the outside but soft on the inside.

Along with Nigerian dishes on their holiday table, they still serve turkey, mashed potatoes, bacon onion crisps and cheesy scalloped potatoes. And although it isn’t Nigerian food, they also always have Chinese stir-fried vegetables and noodles since they all love them.