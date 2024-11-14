ArtSEA: At the Nordic Museum, alien flora bloom in smell-o-vision

Having been to Faux Flora twice so far, I can attest to some common visitor behavior. People are a little overwhelmed at first — by the darkened room, the slowly gyrating flowers, the combined scents and scattered soundscape. But after shyly approaching the first sniff jar, they are quickly emboldened, soon sticking their noses into everything to inhale the scents.

Not all of the smells are ones you’d want to dab on the wrist. (The more pleasant fragrances are available in the Nordic Museum’s gift shop.) Organized thematically by birth, childhood, adolescence, adulthood and death, some of the scents are deliberately intense, such as overly milky (birth) or sticky sweet (childhood).

The poetic descriptions for each scent are part of the full-bodied experience. Accompanying the flower called “Grandmother’s Purse,” a menthol-forward scent is described as “Leather fingers curl around coins, cough drops, lipstick and tissue paper.” This spindly plant with desiccated leaves has one large seed pod — peek inside and you’ll see hidden cigarettes and hard candy.



In the adolescent section, where the plants heave and throb and, in one case, make out, the flower called “Bathroom Heart to Heart” is accompanied by a scent described as “Tears fall in friends’ arms like spilled drinks.” Also in the teen section: a field of translucent condoms standing erect thanks to hardened resin. Peer inside and notice each is comically stuffed with detritus (hair, Fruit Loops, batteries).

There is a lot to see — and hear and smell and contemplate — here. Some flowers lactate, others have petals made of Band-Aids, some stems bud with garbage bags and boxes (this last a summary of adulthood).

Jónsi made a scented splash at the National Nordic Museum last year, with the immersive and memorable installation FLØD (Flood) . In that exhibit, visitors walked into a pitch-black room lit occasionally by flashes of LED light. Ocean waves rolled across the room thanks to 40 evenly spaced speakers, which also played Jónsi’s ambient compositions. All around, a specially invented scent wafted in, seaweedy and burnt.

While that show felt apocalyptic, this one feels more hopeful and encouraging of human connection, eliciting a shared nostalgia for things past. Even the final section, death — where a dry field rolls in endless waves while mournful music plays — looks to the future as a “seed dispersal,” with the promising glimmer of red beads beneath.