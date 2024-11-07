ArtSEA: Amid shifting national tides, NW art brings perspective

But we turn to art in times of uncertainty — not for platitudes but for perspective. What might start as a desire for “distraction” often sparks deeper thinking.

One excellent source of artful perspective in this tumultuous week is Tidelands , a new cultural hub near the foot of the Harbor Steps downtown. Open since late September, the Indigenous-owned space showcases Native American art, storytelling and artisanal goods with a gallery, media studio and boutique.

It’s the brainchild of Northwest photographer Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip), who spent the past 10 years traveling the country to document contemporary Native communities in more than 500 tribal nations — both those with federal recognition and those still fighting for it.

Called Project 562 , the captivating collection includes 80 new photographs currently on view (through Jan. 5, 2025) in large format at the many-windowed gallery.

Among the striking portraits is one of Orlando Begay (Diné), a graphic designer and powwow dancer wearing traditional garments while standing within the stacks of a library. The photos reveal elders and youth in places of personal importance, some sporting day-to-day clothing, others decked out in attire for cultural festivals. Sometimes it’s a sartorial mix.

In another memorable shot, Coast Salish tribal members in shorts, T-shirts and cedar bark hats power a dugout canoe past the Seattle waterfront during the annual Paddle to Seattle event, a celebration of long-held customs surrounding the Salish Sea.

Tidelands is just getting started. The plan is to host rotating shows of Indigenous art, as well as poetry readings and music performances. For now, spend some time with the faces in the photos, and note another warming touch in the gallery: driftwood sculptor Jayson Fann’s “spirit nests.” One of these doubles as a bench for contemplation, perhaps about communities of resilience.