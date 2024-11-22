ArtSEA: A 98-year-old sculptor whose art swings with jazz at SAM

If you’ve sauntered down Third Avenue over the last few weeks, you might have seen a storefront that looks suspiciously like an IKEA — there’s even a giant version of the iconic blue plastic shopping bag hanging in the window. That’s thanks to Seattle artists and curators Mary Anne Carter and Lilia Deering, who’ve transformed Base Camp Studios 2 (in the former Bergman Luggage space) into a spoof of the famed Swedish retailer. Called STÖR (through Jan. 10), the pop-up features highly creative housewares by local artists.

When I visited on a rainy Saturday afternoon, STÖR had a steady stream of people meandering through the exhibition, taking pictures of a giant Yakult-shaped lamp and giggling at a bus transfer chair . Just like the big box store, this exhibition/art market is split into two parts: a “showroom” with staged layouts of different rooms and a “marketplace” featuring items you can pick up and immediately buy.

Instead of the cool Scandinavian modernism of IKEA, STÖR leans into the absurd and ridiculous. They’ve staged a bedroom where everything from the bedframe to the lamp to the pillows is made to look like a cigarette. There are bacon and egg soft sculptures , a “ teeth mirror ” (called CHÖMP), and glass dino-nugget ornaments .



Artists were given free rein to name their pieces as they pleased, but had to use Swedish letters. (Though don’t expect to find HELL YEÅH BRÖTHER and FRÄGILE MÅSCULINITY in your Swedish Duolingo course.)

Co-curator Deering told me that she’d gotten excited about the space’s potential after seeing the Ghosts of Belltown exhibit earlier last year. So she teamed up with Carter to fill it with work by as many local artists as possible, specifically focusing on home-goods makers whose wares might not fit neatly into the gallery system. Deering said IKEA’s practice of staging utopic bedrooms and kitchens serves as something shoppers could project their lives onto. STÖR is hoping for a similar outcome.

“Your life could be full of exciting local art,” Deering said. “It doesn’t have to be the most minimal, plain things ever.”