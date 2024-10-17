ArtSEA: ‘Refract’ reflects Seattle’s shining array of glass art

In other words, Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience (Oct. 17 - 20) is here to prove that if the phrase “glass art” brings a single image to your mind, you haven’t seen enough of it.

This city is shining with glass. Some 700 glass artists live and work in the region, thanks to longstanding glass centers such as Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, the Museum of Glass in Tacoma and many hot shops — glassblower hot spots — in Seattle and around Puget Sound. The region is widely considered the glass-art capital of the U.S.

A joint effort of Visit Seattle and the Chihuly Garden and Glass (Dale Chihuly being a founding father of Northwest glass), Refract convenes more than 100 events and 70 artists for gallery exhibits, live demos, studio visits and other displays of glass in its multitudinous forms.

The sixth annual event includes an outdoor neon installation at Pier 69 — because those colorful bent tubes full of gas are glass art too. Far West (Oct. 18, 5 - 8 p.m.; ages 18+), features work by Seattle artist Kelsey Fernkopf, whose neon geometry suggests portals to another world.