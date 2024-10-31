ArtSEA: Press pause on election panic with NW art and nature

The cure is thinking about something else for a spell, so this week my recommendations are of the calmer, more meditative sort — in the hopes of bringing our collective blood pressure down a few notches. It may be Halloween today, but what we need right now is less scream, more serene.

A walk among trees is a brain wash of the best kind, and the Seattle Japanese Garden happens to be popping off in peak fall colors this week. If you visit, try to be fully present (a challenge!): Listen to your feet crunching along the gravel path, smell the moisture in the air and take in the red-yellow-orange array of leafy fireworks.

While you’re there, stop into the Tateuchi Community Room, which is currently hosting the art exhibit Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon (through Nov. 30).

This beautiful show of cut-paper (or kirie) scenes by Seattle artist Kanako Abe is both stunning in detail and soothing in philosophy. “Despite the world’s constant change, our innate bond to nature remains steadfast,” Abe writes in her artist statement, “offering us a source of inner peace if we are willing to embrace it.”