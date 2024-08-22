ArtSEA: Dark fairytale films and more at National Nordic Museum

A few more ways to stay outdoors in these dying days of summer:

< Over at Westlake Park on Aug. 23, folk rockers The Moondoggies are performing in the Downtown Seattle Association’s free music series Downtown Summer Sounds. The band takes the stage around 12:30 p.m. Stick around after for a beer garden open from 3-7 p.m. Here’s to summer’s last gasp!

< With the end of the warm weather comes the final SAM Remix of the season (Aug. 23, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.) at the Olympic Sculpture Park. The Seattle Art Museum’s late-night art party will have DJs, photo booths, performances, art installations, tours and more. The dress code is nature unbound, so be sure to don your best, most botanical outfits.

< If you want to get out of Seattle for the weekend, the South Sound Block Party (Aug. 23-24) is putting on one heck of a show on the Northpoint of the Port of Olympia. Don’t be fooled by “block party” — heavy hitters like Bikini Kill and X are headlining alongside other solid acts like DeVotchKa, Black Ends, Surfer Girl and Oblé Reed.

< Also outside Seattle, choreographer Eva Stone has teamed up with the Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island to present Wander/Wonder on Aug. 24, (1-3 p.m.), a performance that responds to the nature and art within the park. Ten dancers will be sprinkled along the walking trail next to the sculptures, performing on loop. An excellent excuse for a getaway!

< Art and sports collide at the Mariners’ Power of Pop Culture Night (Aug. 27, 6:40 p.m.). The beloved baseball team has linked up with the Museum of Pop Culture to celebrate the museum’s new exhibition, Massive, which explores the global impact of pop culture. For every ticket sold, $10 goes to MoPOP. Come through to pick up a limited-edition hat, eat some popcorn and watch the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays.

< This week, Whim W’Him’s summer dance series continues. On Aug. 28, the contemporary dance group will host two pop-up performances – one at Martha Washington Park next to Seward Park (6 p.m.) and another at Jefferson Park on Beacon Hill (7:45 p.m.). Come to watch the dancers move their bodies, using the Seattle landscape as their backdrop.

P.S. from Brangien:



Tomorrow we launch the final episode in the premiere season of Art by Northwest. In this edition, we profile renowned Tacoma potter Reid Ozaki.

An accomplished artist and generous mentor, Ozaki was deeply influenced by his connection with nature — which was seeded in his Hawaiian childhood, nurtured by his Japanese heritage and bloomed in the Pacific Northwest. His beautiful vessels and forms take organic shapes, and his glazes recall sand, earth and cooled lava.

Sadly, what began as a glimpse of Ozaki’s 50-year career has become a celebration of his legacy and life. Ozaki died on July 25, soon after we wrapped filming. I hope you’ll take the time to appreciate his work in his absence. (Watch it on broadcast Aug. 23 at 8:50 p.m. or stream it online starting Aug. 26.)



Watch and read all the Art by Northwest profiles to date.