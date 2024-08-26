Art by NW: A tribute to Reid Ozaki’s nature-inspired ceramics

“Some of my earliest memories are of playing in the tree ferns near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” Ozaki told a gathering of potters in April. “The tide pools near Hilo were the beginning of my appreciation of the natural world,” he continued. “I remember scooping up little creatures and dropping them into glass jars.”

These memories — cooled lava, small shells, smooth vessels — imprinted on his pliable young brain and showed up decades later in his creative expression: organic forms, flower vases, clay pots glazed black as ash.

Greatly admired as an artist, teacher and community connector, Ozaki died suddenly in July, leaving a legacy of work seeded in his Hilo childhood, nurtured by his Japanese heritage and cultivated in the Pacific Northwest.

His long career included many solo shows and awards. His ceramics were collected by art institutions including the Smithsonian American Art Museum . And he spent nearly 25 years as a pottery instructor at Tacoma Community College.

Despite his hefty credentials, however, Ozaki wasn’t one to take himself too seriously. Case in point: his explanation for what convinced him to leave Hawaii for the Pacific Northwest.