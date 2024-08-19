Art by NW: Julie Sevilla Drake’s quilts pop with bold color

In 2017, she and her husband Steve Lloyd sold the business and moved to Fidalgo Island to become full-time artists. They landed about a mile inland from Deception Pass State Park, on a rural property at the end of a forested gravel road.

In pursuit of their artistic dreams, the couple added a studio on site — a barn built from a kit during the long days of the pandemic. They have separate work spaces on the ground floor, and what would have been the hayloft is a display room for Lloyd’s driftwood art and Drake’s vibrant quilts, which offer her another medium for sharing stories.

“I call this the retirement home and works in progress,” Drake jokes. The bright, windowed barn is filled with the piles of cotton fabric, spools of thread and sewing machines she uses to make her boldly contemporary quilts, which hang around the space in various states of completion.

One section of the studio is devoted to tall rolling carts that hold stacks of hand-dyed cotton, organized by hue. A devoted student of color theory, Drake relies on a three-ring binder full of meticulous formulas (devised by textile expert Carol Soderlund) to dye big batches of precise shades in her basement “wet studio.”

Drake says she had a different understanding of color in Alaska, where she often worked with crystal hues: pale blue, lapis, periwinkle. “Cold colors,” she explains, “because that’s what I saw all around me.” But since moving to the Northwest, Drake’s approach has become more complex. “Here, my knowledge of color has deepened the more I work with it in practice.”