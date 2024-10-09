Are WA schools ready for earthquakes? We don’t know

An additional 167,000 students attended schools already assessed as having “high” or “very high” seismic risks, based on their locations and building conditions.

Compiling the school seismic data is aimed at determining the scope of vulnerabilities across the state to prioritize building improvements and to inform emergency planning.

Other states are further ahead. California, Oregon and Utah published school seismic inventories in 2002, 2007 and 2022, respectively. The Washington Legislature has favored a more incremental approach that Gov. Jay Inslee said could take decades to complete.

“Slowly we get more money and slowly we get more information,” said Scott Black, program development manager at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which is overseeing the data project.

Multiple school districts provided records of seismic evaluations and upgrades they’ve made to their buildings that have not been recorded as retrofits in the state data. Asked why the database does not recognize their upgrades as retrofits, some districts said they were viewing a different version of the data.

Meanwhile, district-level reports show estimates for how badly school buildings could be damaged in a quake and hazard information missing from the statewide data.

“Number one, you can’t see all the information, and number two, all the information may not even be in there. And that should be required,” said DaleAnn Baker, a parent and engineer who helped the Stanwood-Camano School District work on a hazard mitigation plan.

Black attributed inconsistent and missing data to districts not updating their records. But an analysis showed that 160 building evaluations from the $3.4 million School Seismic Safety Project are also missing from the database, despite a legislative requirement for the agency to upload those results. “This is likely a mistake in the data that needs correction,” Black responded.

Quake risks

Washington has dozens of active fault lines, including the region’s largest active fault – the Cascadia subduction zone. A major quake in the subduction zone could cause “moderate or complete” damage to about 2,000 Washington schools, according to a 2022 report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But the state agencies that lead school seismic assessments use different methods for determining hazard levels at school campuses. The Department of Natural Resources estimates that 70% of K-12 schools in Washington are located in high seismic risk areas, based on national hazard models.

“The hazard is the likelihood and severity of ground motion at a site: how hard the ground shakes and how often that happens,” said Alex Steely, the department’s assistant director of Geologic Hazards and Mapping.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction categorizes only 28% of the state’s roughly 2,025 schools as having high seismic hazards. The office reduces the threat level for campuses that are likely to have stronger soil types. Black said this approach to determining hazard levels is “not very common.”

Despite these risks, there is no state law requiring school districts to conduct seismic evaluations. And due to the secrecy of the data that does exist, school communities may be unaware of risks that are already recorded.

Conducting structural evaluations of Washington schools to assess earthquake safety has long been a state goal. However, timelines for completion, set by a state task force and the Emergency Management Division, have passed, with evaluations completed for less than half of older schools. A 2019 legislative proposal for mandatory evaluations did not move forward.

Cale Ash, a member of a seismic safety advisory committee to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, said public visibility into the database would benefit families. “Let’s say one of your children is about to go to a new school. Well, you would have a chance to look at and actually have some information around the earthquake safety of that school,” Ash said.

Greater public access to seismic risk data can also help spur building upgrades, according to Brian Terbush, earthquake and volcano program coordinator at Washington’s Emergency Management Division.

“While it sounds scary to know that your building is dangerous in an earthquake, in a lot of ways that’s one of the important ways to actually get the community to help apply for these grants to fund [retrofits],” Terbush said.

Plans are underway to incorporate the school data into a state inventory of unreinforced masonry buildings, which are known for dropping bricks onto neighboring buildings and streets during earthquakes. “Having a sense of where these buildings might be is really important for emergency response. It helps us plan ahead,” said Terbush.