Made There features small business owners and their stories of creating local craft, food, and beverage products that celebrate the Pacific Northwest. 

 

A father/son, farm-to-table oyster operation in Blaine

Steve and Mark Seymour of Drayton Harbor Oyster Co. show that the mollusks are not only delicious, but can also be environmentally sustainable.

Father and son Steve and Mark Seymour are stewards of the coastal waters in Blaine, Washington, raising fresh, delectable oysters on their farm. Just a mile away, their store offers customers a true farm-to-table experience with oysters plucked straight from the source. For the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, not only is sharing their world-class oysters with the public important, but the duo have also worked hard to create a hub to educate people about the importance of keeping their local waters clean. As they say, eating an oyster is like kissing a mermaid. Oysters are exquisitely delicious, but they are also environmentally sustainable.

Pro Tip: An expert’s guide to shucking oysters.