A father/son, farm-to-table oyster operation in Blaine

Father and son Steve and Mark Seymour are stewards of the coastal waters in Blaine, Washington, raising fresh, delectable oysters on their farm. Just a mile away, their store offers customers a true farm-to-table experience with oysters plucked straight from the source. For the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, not only is sharing their world-class oysters with the public important, but the duo have also worked hard to create a hub to educate people about the importance of keeping their local waters clean. As they say, eating an oyster is like kissing a mermaid. Oysters are exquisitely delicious, but they are also environmentally sustainable.

Pro Tip: An expert’s guide to shucking oysters.