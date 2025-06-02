What brainwashing’s dark history tells us about the online era

Nasser posed the question to Rebecca Lemov on stage at the 2025 Cascade PBS Ideas Festival live taping of Radiolab in a broad discussion about the science and history of brainwashing and what it can tell us about life in the social media and artificial intelligence era.

Lemov is a Harvard University history of science professor and author of The Instability of Truth: Brainwashing, Mind Control, and Hyperpersuasion. The book traces several eras of history from the explicit brainwashing and reeducation of Korean War POWs, the CIA’s MKUltra program and heiress Patty Hearst to the “soft” brainwashing and behavioral shaping of doomscrolling and AI.

“I’m interested in how free are we really?” Lemov said. “My favorite writer is Aldous Huxley and he wrote about … what he called the ‘quasi-hypnotic trance’ in which most humans live. I was curious, what are the things we don’t see because we may be in a kind of quasi-hypnotic trance?”

On stage, Lemov walked through how it is that small-town American soldiers came to renounce the U.S. and stay with their Chinese captors after the Korean War, or how Patty Hearst came to side with the people who kidnapped her.

The through line in those cases and other instances of brainwashing is debility, dependency and dread. The “three Ds” theory, coined by MKUltra psychiatrist Louis Jolyon West, explained how things like torture and trauma combined with reliance on a captor play together to reconstruct the self and make a person malleable.

Lemov said she wanted to look at the extreme examples of past brainwashing to understand how it’s shaping life today, when we all too often doomscroll politics and bad news on social media, spend hours on our phones or, in the instance of another case study from her book, build emotional and even sexual relationships with AI companions.

One lesson Lemov learned from MKUltra is that CIA psychologists weren’t able to create a perfect recipe for brainwashing individuals. But they did come out of the project understanding that you can successfully convince a small percentage of the population to change their thinking with mass messaging that turns into hyper-persuasion.

So back to Nasser’s question: Does the barrage of attention-grabbing (and attention-sapping) social media, mass messaging and persuasion efforts leave us with any free will?

“I do think there’s free will, but I think it’s much more limited — and therefore to be treasured — than we maybe are led to believe,” Lemov explained. “You choose to take it, but actually our free will is highly constrained … It’s hard-won, and it’s often something as simple as where you’re placing your attention. That’s the lesson I’ve drawn from it, and I try to find ways to cultivate that.”

If you want to see Nasser and Lemov’s entire conversation, it will be aired on Cascade PBS on June 19 at 7:00 p.m. and available to stream on CascadePBS.org after that.