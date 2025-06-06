The Newsfeed: Pike Place Market takes car ban for a test drive

In April, a pilot car ban took effect, and now only authorized cars can use the streets through Pike Place Market.

However, there are exceptions for vendor vehicles, emergency vehicles, and drivers with disability permits.

The new car ban covers only the first main block of Pike Place, between Pike and Pine Streets.

The “limited vehicle access pilot program” is the latest development in a decades-long debate about cars at the Market.

The pilot program follows the opening of several new and revitalized public areas that local leaders hope will make the neighborhood more connected than ever — and more inviting to Washington residents.

The reaction from vendors and visitors we spoke with is mixed.

“It’s really cool to take pictures without the jam of the traffic,” said Veronica Real, a first-time visitor to Pike Place.

“My co-workers argue that without the traffic in the street, pedestrians are not kind of congested onto the sidewalk. And when they’re all walking in the street, they’re not walking past our displays,” said Jay Molitor, who works at Frank’s Quality Produce in the Market.

A Market spokesperson says the pilot car ban is slated to last through the summer, and a permanent change will be considered after that.