Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with W. Kamau Bell

Kamau tells host Rachel Belle about the delightfully different flavor of attention that came with winning Celebrity Jeopardy; how rare it is to find his favorite kind of burrito in California’s Bay Area, a region famous for burritos; and how losing a family member means he’ll never taste his favorite birthday cake again.

Listen to last week's episode of Your Last Meal with W. Kamau Bell!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or YouTube.

Watch Rachel’s Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle! Season 2 out now!

Sign up for Rachel’s new (free!) Cascade PBS newsletter for more food musings!

Follow along on Instagram!

Order Rachel’s cookbook Open Sesame.