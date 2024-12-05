Your Last Meal | The new cookbook Al Roker tried not to write

Fifty years into a busy career, Al wrote a couple cookbooks years ago and knows how much work goes into them. But finally, they made a deal: Al would write the headnotes and Courtney would develop all the recipes.

Al tells host Rachel Belle about a breakfast tradition that started with his dad and that he carried on with his own teenage son. Several of the cookbook’s breakfast recipes call for American cheese, so Rachel called a cheese scientist (with a Ph.D. in cheese!) to find out what American cheese actually is, and in the process learns that it wasn’t even invented in America!

And Rachel couldn’t resist asking the weatherman what he likes to cook when it’s raining, snowing, sunny and on a perfect spring day.

