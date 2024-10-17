Your Last Meal | Comedian Tim Heidecker is not a foodie

Your Last Meal

Heidecker, of Tim & Eric fame, prefers a Wawa hoagie to fine dining. We explore why the Northeast convenience store chain has such a cult following.

Tim Heidecker sits in front of trees

Tim Heidecker is best known for sketch comedy and acting, but he’s also a musician – he just released his eighth album, Slipping Away.    

When Tim’s on tour with his band, he spends a lot of time on a tour bus – he tells host Rachel Belle about a solitary eating ritual he looks forward to when he’s out on the road.  

And Tim is from Pennsylvania, which is also the birthplace of Wawa, a convenience store/gas station chain that northeasterners go gaga for. Why? A Wawa-obsessed food writer explains how their hoagies, soft pretzels and iced tea create a sense of belonging.

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.