Your Last Meal | Comedian Tim Heidecker is not a foodie
Heidecker, of Tim & Eric fame, prefers a Wawa hoagie to fine dining. We explore why the Northeast convenience store chain has such a cult following.
Tim Heidecker is best known for sketch comedy and acting, but he’s also a musician – he just released his eighth album, Slipping Away.
When Tim’s on tour with his band, he spends a lot of time on a tour bus – he tells host Rachel Belle about a solitary eating ritual he looks forward to when he’s out on the road.
And Tim is from Pennsylvania, which is also the birthplace of Wawa, a convenience store/gas station chain that northeasterners go gaga for. Why? A Wawa-obsessed food writer explains how their hoagies, soft pretzels and iced tea create a sense of belonging.
Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube.
Watch Rachel’s Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle
Follow along on Instagram
Pre-order Rachel’s cookbook Open Sesame, out November 12, 2024!