Title IX federal investigation clashes with WA gender identity laws

When the investigation into OSPI began the following month, officials cited both Washington’s law allowing transgender students to participate in school sports according to their gender identity, and the La Center case specifically.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in the announcement of the federal investigation that the administration was strongly presuming a violation of Title IX, as well as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment. “Washington State appears to use its position of authority to coerce its districts into hiding ‘gender identity’ information from students’ parents and to adopt policies to covertly smuggle gender ideology into the classroom, confusing students and letting boys into girls’ sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms,” she said. “If true, these are clear violations of parental rights and female equality in athletics, which are protected by federal laws that will be enforced by the Trump Administration.”

This presumptive language is a departure from how Title IX investigations are typically handled, if they are announced at all, said Amy Klosterman, a private attorney and Title IX investigator who previously worked with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

“In the past, [the Office for Civil Rights] did not make these proclamations that appear to already presume that there's a violation,” said Klosterman. In fact, she noted, many were not publicly announced until the investigation was completed – a process that can take years.