Live debate: 5th Congressional District with Baumgartner, Conroy

Republican Michael Baumgartner and Democrat Carmela Conroy will face off in a live debate today at 5 p.m. in Spokane.

by / October 8, 2024
Carmela Conroy and Michael Baumgartner

Democrat Carmela Conroy and Republican Michael Baumgartner will face off in a live 5th Congressional District debate today at 5 p.m. in Spokane. (Courtesy of the candidates)

The Spokesman-Review, in partnership with Gonzaga University, KSPS, The Black Lens and the Washington State Debate Coalition, will host a live 5th Congressional District debate between Carmela Conroy and Michael Baumgartner. The debate will be held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Spokane.

The debate is free and open to the public. Cascade PBS will also livestream the debate on this page.

The 5th Congressional District represents Eastern Washington, from the Idaho border to Franklin County in the west, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has held the seat for 20 years, is not seeking reelection.

Conroy, a Democrat, served as a deputy prosecutor for Spokane County and as the chair of the Spokane County Democratic party. Baumgartner, a Republican, served as a state senator for Legislative District 6 from 2011 to 2019 and is the current Spokane County Treasurer.

Spokane-area 5th District race wide open with McMorris Rodgers out 

Cascade PBS is one of many media partners presenting the program through the Washington State Debate Coalition. Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2024 voter guide.

