Watch: Superintendent of public schools debate with Reykdal, Olson

Democratic Reykdal, first elected in 2016, served three terms in the Legislature and worked as a public school teacher before leading the state’s education department. Republican challenger Olson has served on the Peninsula School District board since 2013, currently as vice president and as president in 2021.

The superintendent of public instruction is the state’s top public education leader, managing school funding, implementing education laws and setting curriculum standards. It is a nonpartisan office.

Cascade PBS was one of many media partners presenting the program. The debate was moderated by Cascade PBS associate news editor Venice Buhain, John Hopperstad of FOX 13, Sami West of KUOW and student panelist Kellyanna Brooking.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The Coalition is supported by media, education and civic organizations.

Premier media partners for this year’s Superintendent of Public Instruction debate include FOX 13, Cascade PBS, TVW, Converge, Rainier Ave Radio, KUOW and the Washington State Standard.