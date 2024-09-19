Politics

Live debate: Washington attorney general with Brown, Serrano

Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown and Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano will participate in a live debate tonight at 8 p.m.

by / September 19, 2024
Pete Serrano and Nick Brown

Serrano and Brown. (Courtesy of the candidates)

The Washington State Debate Coalition will host an attorney general debate between Nick Brown and Pete Serrano at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Seattle Central College Auditorium on Capitol Hill.  

The debate will also be livestreamed on Cascade PBS, one of the media partners presenting the debate. The stream will be posted to this page shortly before the debate starts.

Democratic candidate Brown, 47, is a former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington. Republican candidate Serrano, 43, is the mayor of Pasco and a former environmental attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy. 

The Washington attorney general leads the state’s largest public law office, representing state agencies in court and defending the rights of residents. Current Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has held the position since 2012, is not seeking reelection and is running for Washington Governor.  

The debate will be moderated by Cascade PBS state politics reporter Shauna Sowersby, Libby Denkmann of KUOW, Hana Kim of FOX 13 and Laurel Demkovich of the Washington State Standard. 

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2024 voter guide.   

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The Coalition is supported by media, education and civic organizations.  

Premier media partners for this year’s attorney general debate include FOX 13, Cascade PBS, TVW, Converge, Rainier Ave Radio, KUOW and the Washington State Standard. 

