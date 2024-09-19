Live debate: Washington attorney general with Brown, Serrano

Democratic candidate Brown, 47, is a former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington. Republican candidate Serrano, 43, is the mayor of Pasco and a former environmental attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Washington attorney general leads the state’s largest public law office, representing state agencies in court and defending the rights of residents. Current Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has held the position since 2012, is not seeking reelection and is running for Washington Governor.

The debate will be moderated by Cascade PBS state politics reporter Shauna Sowersby, Libby Denkmann of KUOW, Hana Kim of FOX 13 and Laurel Demkovich of the Washington State Standard.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The Coalition is supported by media, education and civic organizations.

