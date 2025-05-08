Your Last Meal | Singer Sharon Van Etten almost became a sommelier

Sharon’s love of wine started in high school, when she was an exchange student living with a family in Spain. So host Rachel Belle interviews the founders of Open That Bottle Night, a couple of former Wall Street Journal wine writers who created an annual holiday to encourage people to open the special bottles of wine that no occasion seemed to be special enough for.

Sharon says she doesn’t like to cook when she’s in a bad mood because the food always ends up tasting bad. Rachel calls up cognitive neurologist Dr Rachel Herz, author of Why You Eat What You Eat, who says food actually does taste different when you’re sad, angry, depressed or happy.

