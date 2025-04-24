Your Last Meal | Is Josh Groban’s best song about baked beans?
The Grammy-nominated singer says he was teased at school for his love of the magical fruit. Plus, a Seattle chef advocates for “misunderstood vegetables.”
Two foods Josh Groban’s dad turned him on to as a child: pickled and smoked fish and baked beans. So when Bush’s asked Josh to write them a commercial jingle, he took it a step further and composed a semi-autographical baked-bean power ballad! He tells host Rachel Belle the whole story.
Josh learned to cook during the pandemic and developed a soft spot for ugly, misshapen farm produce. So Seattle chef Becky Selengut joins the show to talk about her cookbook Misunderstood Vegetables. Becky wrote it after countless encounters with folks at farmers markets and the grocery store who didn’t know what to do with produce like rutabaga, celery root and burdock.
And Josh shares his last meal, a combination of a favorite childhood treat and a hearty British dinner he fell in love with when he started dating his English girlfriend.
