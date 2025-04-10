Your Last Meal | What food’s in PBS host Danielle Chang’s bag?

Danielle welcomes host Rachel Belle into her world of soy sauce snobbery, and Your Last Meal listeners call in to confess what condiments they have sneaked into restaurants, movie theaters and doughnut shops over the years.

First Beyoncé sang about having hot sauce in her bag, then Hillary Clinton talked about her spicy stash on the campaign trail. But Emmy-nominated journalist Myra Flynn says the habit of toting hot sauce started out of necessity with enslaved Americans.

