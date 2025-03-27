Your Last Meal | Pink Martini celebrates 30 years of Global Music

Pink Martini is a Portland, Oregon-based band, but they sing in 30 languages and have played with more than 70 orchestras in the world’s best concert halls – which means they have eaten their way around the world! Timothy reveals his last meal, a spectacular feast eaten on one of those tours abroad.

Sign up for Rachel's new (free!) Cascade PBS newsletter for more food musings, coming April 2025!

Watch Rachel’s Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle (Season 2 starts April 3!)!

Follow along on Instagram!

Order Rachel’s cookbook Open Sesame.