Your Last Meal | Pink Martini celebrates 30 years of Global Music
For the band’s pearl anniversary, China Forbes and Timothy Nishimoto dish on oysters, the group’s unusual origin story and Thanksgiving dinner.
It may be March, but thanks to lead vocalist China Forbes’ last meal, we’re talking turkey! China is very particular about which seven dishes should appear on her Thanksgiving table, so host Rachel Belle consults with a food historian about what was eaten at the very first harvest feast.
Pink Martini is a Portland, Oregon-based band, but they sing in 30 languages and have played with more than 70 orchestras in the world’s best concert halls – which means they have eaten their way around the world! Timothy reveals his last meal, a spectacular feast eaten on one of those tours abroad.
