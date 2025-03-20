Your Last Meal | The scoop on Salt & Straw’s wacky flavors

Speaking of grannies, we’ll meet the owner of Enoteca Maria, a Staten Island restaurant where the food is cooked by a rotating cast of "nonnas." This month alone, the Nonnas of the World program welcomes women from 12 different countries, eager to share their unfussy homestyle dishes.

It’s hard to imagine a world without ice cream. Food historian Sarah Lohman shares the history of the sweet treat, and says we have Black enslaved Americans to thank for the invention of the creamy, delicious ice cream (and scooping tool!) we know and love today.