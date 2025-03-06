Your Last Meal | The Pasta Queen rules an online al dente kingdom

Nadia says she sees a lot of Americans committing unforgivable pasta-cooking crimes, so she created The 10 Commandments of Pasta, a list she shares with host Rachel Belle along with a story about what she ate immediately after giving birth to her third daughter.

Nadia comes from a long line of farmers and pasta-makers, but she spent decades bucking family tradition. So we’ll hear from Cara Nicoletti, a fourth-generation butcher who founded Seemore Meats & Veggies so her customers would eat less meat.