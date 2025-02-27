Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Kevin Morby

Kevin grew up in Kansas, and after 15 years of building a successful music career living in the Coast’s largest cities, he has returned to his hometown. He tells host Rachel Belle why living in the Midwest can spark creativity; what Kansas City meal should be as famous as its legendary BBQ; and what he and his girlfriend (the musician Waxahatchee) always eat when they return home from a long tour.

