Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Alton Brown

Alton famously loathes single-use gadgets, but the one he despises most still has a home in his kitchen drawer. He tells us why. And he shares how he developed a deep love for Jewish deli food as a kid growing up in 1970s Georgia.

Seattle chef and restaurateur Tom Douglas joins the show to talk about his special relationship with his late mother’s 70-year-old stove. And Allen Salkin, author of The Uncensored History of the Food Network, tells a juicy behind-the-scenes story about Ina Garten and Martha Stewart.

