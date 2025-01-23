Your Last Meal | Paula Poundstone can’t live without Ring Dings

Paula has a fierce love for her favorite little chocolate snack cakes, sold only in a handful of East Coast states.

Host Rachel Belle also interviews the pastry chef/owner of The Ring Ding Bar in New York City, a bakery that’s recreated the confection with “real ingredients” in 25 flavors.

And Paula talks about how she lived on a Greyhound bus in the ’80s when she didn’t have enough money for motels; why you should read the recipe on the marshmallow fluff jar very carefully; and why Dick Van Dyke will most likely never have dinner at Paula’s house again.

