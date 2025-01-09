Your Last Meal | Ani DiFranco loves America’s most hated foods

Ani grew up in Buffalo, New York, where she was tasked with cooking dinner for her family starting at age 9. Today she enjoys cooking for her own family in New Orleans – a soothing ritual that balances the craziness of touring.

Ani says she’ll eat anything, so I pulled out a list of America’s most hated foods & quizzed her – listen in to hear what they are! And a social psychologist joins the show to talk about how a country’s culture influences our likes and dislikes.

Plus, Ani’s opinion of school lunch and a story about a school district that refuses to dumb down dishes for its young eaters.

