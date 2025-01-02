Your Last Meal | A Q&A with Rachel Belle on her debut cookbook
Rachel celebrated the launch of Open Sesame at Book Larder, Seattle’s only dedicated cookbook store. The event sold out, but you can listen in!
The Cascade PBS host of Your Last Meal & The Nosh is usually the one asking the questions, but on November 13 the tables were turned! Rachel was in conversation with Becky Selengut, a beloved Seattle cookbook author, cooking instructor, podcast host and chef.
Rachel tells the magical story of how she was offered a book deal (despite having a small social media presence!), a reminder of the importance of building in-person, real-life professional relationships. She tells Becky what it was like to write a cookbook in only six months, describes how the testing process works, shares her biggest recipe fails & talks about how the word “fart” ended up in Open Sesame. Plus, an audience Q&A!
