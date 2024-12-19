Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | ‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France

Two of Netflix’s stylish Fab Five chose very different last meals, but find common culinary ground in an English comfort food, stuffing balls.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
217
 / December 19, 2024
Tan France (left) + Jonathan Van Ness (right)

Queer Eye Season 9 just dropped on Netflix, and Jonathan Van Ness (beauty expert), Tan France (fashion expert) and the rest of The Fab Five are back to make over folks who have big hearts but need lots of help in the self-care department.

This episode is chock full of big energy and big personalities – so much so that host Rachel Belle hardly had to lift a finger as the buddies interviewed, complimented and lovingly roasted each other!  

British-born-and-raised Tan talks about his first-ever magical visit to Olive Garden and what he thinks of the food in Utah, where he now lives with his husband and children. 

Rachel asks, “Have you ever eaten pet food?” and JVN and Tan talk about what it’s like going to a restaurant with Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye’s food and wine expert.

Get tickets to their Fab Five Live show!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or YouTube.

Watch Rachel’s Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!

Order Rachel’s brand new cookbook Open Sesame!

About the Hosts

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.