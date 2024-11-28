Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Chuck Palahniuk

Your Last Meal

This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from Portland, Oregon, novelist Chuck Palahniuk, author of Fight Club and nearly 20 other books, including his new novel Shock Induction. 

Chuck tells host Rachel Belle about his family’s favorite processed food gimmicks from the ’70s, who his dream dinner party guests are, and his favorite Portland restaurant. Spoiler: He says the food is terrible (So Chuck!).

Plus, learn the creation story of the iconic Thanksgiving side dish, green bean casserole.

Listen to Chuck Palahniuk's full episode of Your Last Meal!

