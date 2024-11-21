Your Last Meal | Writer Chuck Palahniuk dreams of stale Twinkies

Chuck tells host Rachel Belle about the recipes fans have sent him from prison (and which he’s made!), why he can hardly look at a peach, let alone eat one, and why his mouth waters at the mere thought of a crusty, stale Hostess snack cake.

Chuck’s mom was not a great cook, but she was excellent at frosting cakes, specifically the Barbie cakes she made for her children in the 1960s and ’70s. We explore the long history of decorated doll cakes with food scholar KC Hysmith.

And, an extreme culinary creature of habit, Chuck reveals the meal he’s eaten three times a day for the past several years!

