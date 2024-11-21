Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | Writer Chuck Palahniuk dreams of stale Twinkies

The Fight Club author’s stories about what he was fed as a child in Eastern Washington are just as dark, wry and clever as his novels.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
213
 / November 21, 2024
Chuck Palahniuk

Photo by Adam Levy.

Chuck Palahniuk is best known for his novel-turned-cult-classic-film Fight Club, but the prolific author has published a book nearly every year for the past two decades. His newest is called Shock Induction. 

Chuck tells host Rachel Belle about the recipes fans have sent him from prison (and which he’s made!), why he can hardly look at a peach, let alone eat one, and why his mouth waters at the mere thought of a crusty, stale Hostess snack cake.  

Chuck’s mom was not a great cook, but she was excellent at frosting cakes, specifically the Barbie cakes she made for her children in the 1960s and ’70s. We explore the long history of decorated doll cakes with food scholar KC Hysmith.  

And, an extreme culinary creature of habit, Chuck reveals the meal he’s eaten three times a day for the past several years!

About the Hosts

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.