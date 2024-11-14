Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Ken Burns

Ken lost his mother when he was just 11 years old, a tragic event that has shaped both his personal life and career; in last week’s episode of Your Last Meal he said his mother’s death is what led him to filmmaking. She also shaped his taste in food. Ken shares his favorite dessert, one his mother made for his birthday when he was a child.

Ken shares what it’s like making films with his eldest daughter, Sarah Burns; why he’s not a big fan of Christmas; and his favorite movie theater snack.

Ken Burns' latest film, Leonardo Da Vinci, premieres on Cascade PBS in two parts on Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19 at 8:00 pm, and will be available to stream with the Cascade PBS app.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or YouTube.

Watch Rachel’s Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!

Order Rachel’s brand new cookbook Open Sesame!