Your Last Meal | Ken Burns’ film career was born of tragedy

His brand-new film investigates the life of Leonardo da Vinci, who, very appropriately for this show, painted The Last Supper. Host Rachel Belle consults an Italian archaeologist about what Jesus and the 12 apostles were actually eating in the famous painting.

Ken claims to be a silent partner at The Restaurant at Burdick’s, the restaurant he helped open more than 20 years ago, but his name is printed on the brunch, lunch and dinner menus! He explains what the Ken Salad is and how it came to be.

Many famous dishes are named after real people, from the Caesar salad to eggs Benedict. We explore the stories behind some of the best-known eponymous foods, like Granny Smith apples and the Cobb salad.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or YouTube.

Get tickets to Food Fight, a culinary game show hosted by Rachel Belle on November 20, 2024! (Tickets are almost gone!)

Watch Rachel’s Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!

Pre-order Rachel’s cookbook Open Sesame, out November 12, 2024!