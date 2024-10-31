Your Last Meal | Can Kamala’s love of food win her the election?

In this special election episode of Your Last Meal, award-winning New York Times food reporter Kim Severson says if Harris is elected, she will be the first president with a genuine love and prowess for cooking. Severson elaborates on what a big role cooking has played in the Harris/Walz campaign.

American food scholar KC Highsmith joins the show to tell us more about Trump’s tastes, and how big a role McDonald’s has played in both his personal and professional life.

Then we’ll go back in time to learn what was served at the very first American elections and rehash some embarrassing moments from years past, when a politician’s public display of eating went terribly wrong.

