Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Tim Heidecker

Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
209
 / October 24, 2024
This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from Tim Heidecker: actor, musician and half of the sketch comedy duo Tim & Eric.

Eric shares a very controversial opinion about pizza (that host Rachel Belle does not agree with!), and, a big baseball fan, he talks about what he likes to eat at the ballpark. 

About the Hosts

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.