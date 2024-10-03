Your Last Meal | Famous Seattle astrologer eats like a Sagittarius
Tali Edut, one of the Astro Twins from Amazon Prime’s Cosmic Love, uses star signs, not Michelin stars, to choose the perfect restaurant.
Tali Edut and her twin sister Ophira are longtime astrologers for Elle magazine, matchmakers on the Amazon Prime show Cosmic Love and best-selling authors; their new book is The Astrology Advantage: Use Your Horoscope for Personal and Professional Success.
Tali grew up in a multicultural household eating lots of classic Middle Eastern dishes.
When she eventually moved to New York City, she found comfort at Cafe Mogador, a
Moroccan-Jewish-owned restaurant open since 1983.
Host Rachel Belle chats with the second-generation owner of the East Village favorite
about what makes their Greek salad so special.
And when Tali writes horoscopes, she chooses to work at restaurants that represent each
Zodiac sign – listen in to see if your taste matches your horoscope!
