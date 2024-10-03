Your Last Meal | Famous Seattle astrologer eats like a Sagittarius

Tali grew up in a multicultural household eating lots of classic Middle Eastern dishes.

When she eventually moved to New York City, she found comfort at Cafe Mogador, a

Moroccan-Jewish-owned restaurant open since 1983.



Host Rachel Belle chats with the second-generation owner of the East Village favorite

about what makes their Greek salad so special.



And when Tali writes horoscopes, she chooses to work at restaurants that represent each

Zodiac sign – listen in to see if your taste matches your horoscope!

