Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with John Early

Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.

 / September 26, 2024
John Early on the left and Rachel Belle on the right

This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from comedian and actor John Early!

John grew up eating Southern staples like pimento cheese sandwiches and cheesy grits, but since making his home in Los Angeles, his cooking style is drastically different. He tells host Rachel Belle about his most cliche and stereotypical LA eats.  

When John was a kid, he was such a big fan of the Australian actor Toni Collette, he ran a fan appreciation website! He tells Rachel what he would cook if Ms. Collette was coming to dinner.  

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.