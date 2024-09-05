Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Tamron Hall & Lish Steiling

Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
202
 / September 5, 2024
Lish Steiling and Tamron Hall slurp spaghetti on the left & host Rachel Belle on the right

This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from Tamron Hall & Lish Steiling, authors of the new cookbook, A Confident Cook.

These buddies met on the set of The Today Show, where Tamron was in front of the camera, and Lish worked behind the scenes as a food stylist for the cooking segments.

Close friends, Lish and Tamron have shared many meals and holidays together with their friends, family and chosen family, so host Rachel Belle put together a little quiz to see just how well they know each other!

If you missed last week’s Your Last Meal episode with Tamron & Lish, give it a listen!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!

Get tickets to Rachel's Open Sesame cookbook launch in Seattle!

About the Hosts

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.